Chimney fire at business near Mataura

Fire crews are dealing with a chimney stack fire at a commercial premises near Mataura.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews from Mataura station and one from Edendale station were sent to a business in the vicinity of Craig Rd on the Pioneer Highway (State Highway 1) about 9.50am today.

Crews had knocked the blaze back considerably and were working with company representatives at the scene, the spokesman said.

The Daiken Southland Ltd plant is in Craig Rd.

