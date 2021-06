PHOTO: KAREN PASCO

Rehearsing yesterday afternoon for last night’s Big Sing concert at First Presbyterian Church in Invercargill is the Southland Boys’ High School Dimensions choir, accompanied by the school’s head of performing arts, Michael Buick.

Five choirs performed for the audience, including SBHS’ larger choir Momentum, James Hargest College’s Ancora and Southland Girls’ High School choirs Sanguine and Femme.

The choirs were judged by regional adjudicator Peter Watts.