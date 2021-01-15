Contractors meet over Tiwai smelter's future

The private meeting is being held at the Ascot Park Hotel. Photo: Abbey Palmer

New Zealand Aluminium Smelter contractors are attending a meeting in Southland for an update on what the next four years will look like.

The meeting follows an announcement made yesterday that the Tiwai Point Smelter's lifespan would be extended until 2024, following months of uncertainty about its pending closure.

A new contract has been settled between smelter owner Rio Tinto and generator Meridian Energy.

NZAS general manager Stew Hamilton yesterday said the extra time would help put the smelter in a better financial and commercial position.

Several attendees refused to comment as they walked into the private meeting at the Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill today.

One contractor, who wished to remain anonymous, said workers were “loving” the news.

“It’s great for Invercargill and I think it would’ve left a large chunk in the city [if it was to go].”

Tiwai Point is New Zealand's only aluminium smelter and uses about 14% of the country’s electricity, the equivalent of about 776,000 households.

