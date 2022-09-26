Cooking contest rekindled

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Future Southland chefs showed off their culinary skills at the weekend during the return of a traditional local competition.
After a hiatus of several years, the Southland Secondary Schools Cooking Competition was held at the Southland Institute of Technology (SIT) on Saturday with 130 entries of pupils from school from across the region.
Organiser and SIT tutor Tony Goodall said the event was created by Southland Boys' High catering and hospitality teacher Scott Richardson, and became one of the most traditional competitions of its kind in the region.
However, since Mr Richardson died in 2017, the event had been put on hold, Mr Goodall said.
"Hopefully, we can encourage young ones to get into hospitality."
Pupils took part in live pasta competitions and barista coffee presentations. They also presented their creations in scone, cupcake and baking competitions.
Chefs and people from the local industry supported the event, becoming judges of the dishes.
He created his own version of a fettuccine alfredo.
"I really enjoy cooking for my family, but I’m a bit more nervous today as it is a real competition."
He might study to become a chef in the future, he said.
"I decided to take part in this event as it is a good try-out for me and my skills."