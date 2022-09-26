Cooking contest rekindled

Future Southland chefs showed off their culinary skills at the weekend during the return of a traditional local competition.

After a hiatus of several years, the Southland Secondary Schools Cooking Competition was held at the Southland Institute of Technology (SIT) on Saturday with 130 entries of pupils from school from across the region.

Organiser and SIT tutor Tony Goodall said the event was created by Southland Boys' High catering and hospitality teacher Scott Richardson, and became one of the most traditional competitions of its kind in the region.

However, since Mr Richardson died in 2017, the event had been put on hold, Mr Goodall said.

Invercargill chef and restaurateur Graham Hawkes tries the pasta created by St Peter's College pupil Ben Topp (12). Ben placed third in the junior live competition. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

"We decided to rekindle it to get the high schools, industry and staff back together again to collaborate, rub shoulders and get some positive [energy] back in hospitality.

"Hopefully, we can encourage young ones to get into hospitality."

Pupils took part in live pasta competitions and barista coffee presentations. They also presented their creations in scone, cupcake and baking competitions.

Chefs and people from the local industry supported the event, becoming judges of the dishes.

James Hargest College pupil Logan Jordan (13) adds the final touches to his version of fettuccine alfredo. He won the junior live pasta competition at the Southland Secondary Schools Cooking Competition at the Southern Institute of Technology on Saturday.

James Hargest College pupil Logan Jordan was excited after winning first prize in the live pasta junior competition.

He created his own version of a fettuccine alfredo.

"I really enjoy cooking for my family, but I’m a bit more nervous today as it is a real competition."

He might study to become a chef in the future, he said.

"I decided to take part in this event as it is a good try-out for me and my skills."

