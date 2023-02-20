Coroner to probe pair's disappearance

The Volkswagen Touareg belonging to John Beckenridge is recovered from the sea near Curio Bay in May 2015. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A coroner will investigate the mysterious disappearance of an Invercargill schoolboy and his father - eight years after they went missing.

John Beckenridge, a Swedish-born helicopter pilot, breached a court order when he picked up his 11-year-old son Mike Zhao-Beckenridge from James Hargest College on March 13, 2015.

John Beckenridge

The pair camped at various places in the Catlins before Mr Beckenridge’s dark-blue 4WD Volkswagen Touareg went off a 90m cliff near Curio Bay a week later.

Six weeks later police dragged the wrecked vehicle from the water.

The bodies were never found and rumours that Mr Breckenridge staged their deaths have swirled ever since.

Police have failed to solve the mystery and it has been confirmed that it will be the subject of a coronial inquiry at the Christchurch District Court in May and June.

It is scheduled to run for two weeks.

Five years after the disappearance of the duo, Mike’s mother Fiona Lu told The New Zealand Herald she was convinced her boy was still alive.

“I miss him deeply and I am hopeful he will return. I love him,’’ she said at the time.

Mike Zhao-Beckenridge

Mr Beckenridge met Ms Lu while they were working in Afghanistan in 2006.

The couple later moved to Queenstown but their relationship broke down in 2014, shortly after Ms Lu moved to Invercargill to begin a hairdressing course.

While police had followed up on potential sightings of Mr Beckenridge and his son in New Zealand and overseas, their inquiries proved fruitless.

In 2017, international child-abduction expert Col Chapman said the evidence led him to strongly believe they had fled the country.