Council seeks stopbank material

The Mataura River from Wyndham Bridge. PHOTOS: MIKE WEDDELL

With a tight timeframe to get stuck in to the region’s government-funded climate resilience projects, Environment Southland has taken an unconventional approach to sourcing materials.

The council is preparing to strengthen the Mataura River stopbanks at Gore and Wyndham.

The works are part of a wider scheme, the majority of which is funded by the Government as part of the "shovel ready" projects that were aimed at providing jobs. The council was given $13.875million for flood protection infrastructure, and will contribute $4.625million itself.

This week a notice was published which catchment operations manager Ramon Strong called unconventional, but a win-win.

While the council had previously taken silt from river flats, this was not the ideal material for stopbanks.

Instead, it offered to do a deal with local landowners near Gore and Wyndham.

"We’re seeking material sources, including highly weathered [rotten] rock that is less rain sensitive, to enable a longer construction season."

Mr Strong figured there could be a farmer seeking to move some of the desired material, and the council could take it off their hands.

Although the work was scheduled to take two to three years, the council wanted to have flexibility for a longer-term source of supply.

"The suitability of the material and commercial details of a supply agreement will be considered at the next stage."

More information can be found on the council website.