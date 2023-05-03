Councillor says she was given sexist nickname

Alex Crackett. Photo: supplied

An Invercargill city councillor sick of the daily fight against sexism says when she was first elected a fellow councillor gave her a nickname in reference to her physical attributes.

When asked about the sexual harassment allegations against Cr Nigel Skelt, Cr Alex Crackett said she had experienced inappropriate behaviour in the form of jokes since being elected as a councillor in 2016.

"That happens to me all the time, like on an almost daily basis. A councillor ... used to call me ‘Twin Peaks’ when I first got on council. Twin Peaks as a euphemism for my breasts.

"So every day as a young woman in a predominantly older typically male-dominated role, you’re already fighting for credibility and you’re also fighting against sexism."

She refused to reveal who the councillor was, but said as a young woman on the council she needed to fight ageism.

"I can really feel for young women who go into roles where men are in a position of power.

"And I think, in most cases it can be seen, people have to be really careful that they don’t abuse that power that they have."

When asked if she believed Cr Skelt should resign from his position, she said it did not matter what she thought personally.

"No-one can force him to.

"There’s nothing in the Local Government Act that would force his resignation in this instance, and there’s no disciplinary mechanisms available to us, which I think just highlights that there’s a clear gap in what can be done in situations like this."

Cr Lesley Soper said she was not aware of inappropriate comments towards Cr Crackett, but said it did not surprise her.

"I’ve been in politics since the early ’90s, member of the Labour Party for many years, so I’m well aware of discrimination issues in politics that still go on — unfortunately."

Mayor Nobby Clark said he was not aware of inappropriate jokes being made in the council.

"I didn’t see jokes of this nature, but people may not be doing things in front of me and I am not always around the chambers.

"If there is anyone uncomfortable with things which are happening in the council, they need to come and see me — I don’t hold things against people.

"She needs to come to talk to me and I will deal with the issue."