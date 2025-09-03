Milford Road open ahead of avalanche work

The Homer Tunnel. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Milford Road is open, but plans remain in place to close the state highway tomorrow night for avalanche work to make the area safe.

State Highway 94 has been affected by snow and heavy rain since the end of last week, increasing the risk of avalanches.

Milford Road Alliance said this morning a weather front had eased since yesterday, bringing less rain than first forecast.

The avalanche risk today was low and the road would now remain open overnight, with little disruption likely during the daytime on Thursday.

However, with heavy rain and snow still forecast later on, SH94 was likely to close from 5pm tomorrow for work to mitigate avalanches, with a potential reopening on Saturday, Milford Road Alliance advised.

Forecast for Homer Tunnel area

Wednesday: Showers developing, turning to rain later

Thursday: Periods of rain, heavy at times

Friday: Rain with heavy falls, falling as snow near tunnel

Saturday: Snow showers

Sunday: Showers, with snow possible early

- Allied Media