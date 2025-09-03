Milford Road open ahead of avalanche work

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
State Highway 94 has been affected by snow and heavy rain since the end of last week, increasing the risk of avalanches.
Milford Road Alliance said this morning a weather front had eased since yesterday, bringing less rain than first forecast.
The avalanche risk today was low and the road would now remain open overnight, with little disruption likely during the daytime on Thursday.
However, with heavy rain and snow still forecast later on, SH94 was likely to close from 5pm tomorrow for work to mitigate avalanches, with a potential reopening on Saturday, Milford Road Alliance advised.
Forecast for Homer Tunnel area
Wednesday: Showers developing, turning to rain later
Thursday: Periods of rain, heavy at times
Friday: Rain with heavy falls, falling as snow near tunnel
Saturday: Snow showers
Sunday: Showers, with snow possible early
- Allied Media