Mataura Mob member in brawl at Christchurch prison

A Mataura Mongrel Mob member has pleaded guilty to assault after a fight broke out in a Christchurch prison cell.

Tama-Anahera Harris-Lord, 21, appeared in the Invercargill District Court last week via audio visual link, The Southland Times reported.

On August 1, Harris-Lord and a group of Mataura Mongrel Mob members were in a holding cell before they were due to appear in court at Christchurch.

Harris-Lord was in custody on remand at Christchurch Men’s Prison on unrelated matters at the time,The Southland Times reported.

Five men were in the cell and one was walking around hugging the others before insulting one of them.

The person retaliated and when Harris-Lord saw what was happening, he walked up to him and punched him, the summary of facts stated.

Harris-Lord punched the victim at least 20 times in about 25 seconds.

The other men in the cell also started fighting. Harris-Lord and his associates were then placed in separate cells.

The Southland Times reported an application has been made to have Harris-Lord’s next appearance transferred to the Christchurch High Court.

-Allied Media