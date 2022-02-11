Covid cases confirmed in Invercargill, Gore

Invercargill city centre. Photo: ODT files

Positive Covid-19 cases have this evening been confirmed in Invercargill and Gore.

The Southern District health Board advised of the cases in a statement shortly before 8.30pm.

It said both cases had recently visited the Queenstown area and were currently isolating at their respective homes. The variant had not been confirmed.

The cases will be counted in tomorrow's Ministry of Health case numbers.

If any locations of interest were identified they would be published on the Ministry of Health website.

The cases come after a raft of locations of interest in Queenstown were added today.

The SDHB said anyone with cold or flu like symptoms, no matter how mild, should get tested for Covid-19 and isolate at home until a negative test result is returned. This includes anyone who is vaccinated.

Testing locations

Testing is available throughout the Southern district. Get tested if you have cold or flu like symptoms, even if they are mild, or if you have been at a location of interest. Stay home or at your accommodation until you return a negative COVID-19 test result, and you are symptom free.

Testing is available throughout the Southern district at many general practices. Please do not go to your general practice, after-hours/urgent care provider, or local emergency department if you need a COVID-19 test. Please call your GP first or the Southern Health phone number: 0800 VIRUS19 (0800 847 8719)

You can find regional specific information about general practices offering testing on the WellSouth website: https://wellsouth.nz/community/covid-19/

Walk in and drive through testing is also available at the following sites.

Invercargill

Invercargill Awarua Whānau Services and WellSouth Covid Community Testing Centre

Drive Through/Walk In - No Appointment Required

11am to 5pm

Newfield Tavern, Invercargill

Car park at the rear, entrance off Regent Street