Wednesday, 21 October 2020

5.32 pm

Crews battling big house fire in Southland

    By John Gibb
    About 20 volunteer firefighters are fighting a fierce blaze which has engulfed a sizeable rural house and garage at Croydon Bush, near Gore.

    Four fire appliances and about three water tankers are being used to fight the fire in Croydon Siding Rd, after crews were alerted at 4.42pm today, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Firefighters using breathing apparatus were trying to limit the fire's spread, but the house had been well involved when they arrived, the spokesman said.

     

     

     

     

