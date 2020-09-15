Criminal charges possible following Invercargill blast

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police cannot rule out criminal charges being laid against those involved in an explosion and fire at an Invercargill property last week.
Emergency services rushed to a Rothesay Place address in Invercargill last Wednesday after a butane gas bottle exploded.
Today police confirmed they were investigating the circumstances which lead to the explosion and left a 28-year-old male and a 27-year-old female in hospital receiving treatment for their burns.
‘‘Police cannot rule out criminal charges being laid as a result of this incident and until the investigation is completed will not be making any further comment.’’