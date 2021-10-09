Saturday, 9 October 2021

7.30 pm

Critical injuries after crash in Invercargill

    One person has been critically injured in a crash in the Invercargill suburb of Windsor. 

    A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred about 6.50pm at the intersection of Layard and Salford Sts. 

    Two vehicles collided at the intersection and one subsequently crashed into a house. 

    An occupant was trapped in the vehicle for a period before being extracted. 

    Another patient was being assessed by paramedics. 

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are also on scene. 

    Traffic management is in place although the road is not blocked. 

     

