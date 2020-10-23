Display pays tribute to Japanese cars

When Darren Robbie was young, people usually did not regard a Japanese car as classic, he says.

"They were almost considered a throwaway commodity. Everyone collected American, Australian cars — but not Japanese."

But as he grew up, people started to became more interested in those models and collectors all over the country started looking for vintage models to complete their collections.

"Japanese cars became very popular, very collectable ... 20 years ago, I would never have thought this would happen."

As a team member of Bill Richardson Transport World, Mr Robbie helped to put together The Evolution of Japanese Cars exhibit, which opens today.

The display celebrates the best of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s from marques like Toyota, Nissan, Mazda and more.

Transport World workshop team member Darren Robbie inspects a Mazda 323 4WD, one of the highlights of The Evolution of Japanese Cars exhibit. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Mr Robbie said about 41 cars would be on display, including the actual four-wheel-drive Mazda 323 with which New Zealand driver Rod Millen won the Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in 1989.

Another special car for him is the Subaru that belonged to his father.

Mr Robbie believed the exhibit would be very popular.

"We are having quite good reactions in social media.

"I think we will be quite surprised at how many people will come to look at it."