Display pays tribute to Japanese cars

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"They were almost considered a throwaway commodity. Everyone collected American, Australian cars — but not Japanese."
But as he grew up, people started to became more interested in those models and collectors all over the country started looking for vintage models to complete their collections.
"Japanese cars became very popular, very collectable ... 20 years ago, I would never have thought this would happen."
As a team member of Bill Richardson Transport World, Mr Robbie helped to put together The Evolution of Japanese Cars exhibit, which opens today.
The display celebrates the best of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s from marques like Toyota, Nissan, Mazda and more.
Another special car for him is the Subaru that belonged to his father.
Mr Robbie believed the exhibit would be very popular.
"We are having quite good reactions in social media.
"I think we will be quite surprised at how many people will come to look at it."