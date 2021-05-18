Drink-driver admits causing doctor's death

The Invercargill man who caused the death of Dr Giovan Vincent Anthony De Croos admitted his guilt in the Invercargill District Court today.

Zachary John Griffiths (21) pleaded guilty to driving with an excess breath alcohol level causing death and failing to stop at an accident to ascertain injury, both on December 5 last year.

Defence counsel Kate McHugh pointed out that the gallery was filled with friends and family of Griffiths who were there to support him.

She said an amended and agreed summary of facts had now been provided to the court by the officer in charge.

Judge Brandts-GIesen said the summary of facts was not required to be read out today but would be available at sentencing. He also ordered a pre-sentence report and drug and alcohol assessment be carried out prior to sentencing.

He remanded Griffiths on bail to July 1 and ordered him not to drive with any alcohol reading above zero.

Dr De Croos (81) was killed in a car crash at Waimatua Creek Bridge, Woodend, about 10.25pm.

He was born in Sri Lanka, and had been an award-winning weightlifter and weightlifting coach in the region for decades.

