Economy hums with Munro events

Tuatara Lodge patrons Steve Lockwood (left) and Graeme Nealie with barista Diana Lima yesterday. PHOTO: LAURA SMITH

For the past three days, Invercargill’s streets have come alive with the hum of bikes once more with this year’s annual Burt Munro Challenge.

Local businesses have benefited from the surge of visitors, which was appreciated after a year of Covid-19.

Invercargill’s licensing trust chief executive Chris Ramsay said it was great to hear the rumble of bikes in Invercargill again.

"Our businesses are seeing the benefit, which has been well received following a quieter-than-expected January."

Tuatara Lodge cafe and backpackers owner Nicola McGilvray said the hostel was full for the first time since the pandemic impacted on tourism last year.

Thousands of people had visited the cafe each day, she said.

"Hundreds for breakfast, hundreds for lunch, hundreds for afternoon tea and hundreds for beer o’clock."

She said her team was coping with the numbers well but one issue was finding enough fridge and freezer space for supplies.

Patrons Steve Lockwood and Graeme Nealie rode down for the event from Auckland and Cambridge respectively.

While the weather had been dreadful, Mr Lockwood said the local museums were fantastic.

He drove down from Auckland a week ago, and while he had troubles with his bike, these were sorted out for him by MotoSouth on his arrival.

Southern Police were pleased with how the event was running.

A spokesperson said event-goers had been well behaved and were enjoying themselves, and roads had been relatively incident-free.

There has been no major crashes or road incidents reported as a result of the events.

The remaining events were circuit racing at Teretonga Park today at 9am, Speedway at Oreti Park Speedway at 3pm and the street races from 9am tomorrow at Bill Richardson Dr.

laura.smith@odt.co.nz