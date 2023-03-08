Eight children died in ponds since 2013

Lachie Jones was found dead at the Gore oxidation ponds in January 2019. Photo: ODT files

Gore toddler Lachie Jones is one of eight children to have drowned in ponds in New Zealand in the past decade, two safety bodies say.

WorkSafe and Water Safety New Zealand said the death of the 3-year-old, found in a Gore District Council wastewater pond in 2019, held lessons for all businesses and organisations, and particularly farmers.

The council was prosecuted by WorkSafe for its part in the tragedy, and sentenced on Monday for its failure to design, install and maintain fencing to prevent children from accessing the ponds.

Judge Russell Walker ordered the council to pay $110,000 reparation to Lachie’s parents and WorkSafe’s prosecution costs of about $19,000, but did not impose a fine because of the impact on the district’s ratepayers.

In a media statement yesterday, WorkSafe and Water Safety NZ said 16 people had died in ponds, dams and water bores since 2013, half of whom were children, with the youngest aged only 1.

Water Safety NZ spokesman Gavin Walker said people had not only drowned at beaches, and those responsible for managing water hazards needed to take action to reduce the chance of another life being needlessly lost.

"Assume that anyone, including kids, will find their way to ponds, dams or water bores on your site."

WorkSafe head of specialist interventions Dr Catherine Gardner said farms often had water hazards.

"These are workplaces, so think closely about fencing around play areas, animal pens, work areas and water spots.

"Although you may know where these hazards are and to be careful, not everybody who comes on to your site does, and you are responsible for their safety."