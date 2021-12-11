End of the road for bus firm

s-jenkins.jpg Jenkins Motors owners Russell and Jo Johnstone, who will stop trading on December 20, sit on camping stools holding a lilo and a carry bag, which are some of the items left over from the days when the business offered budget camping tours. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

It is the end of an era for one of Gore’s older businesses, which will close on the anniversary of its opening.

Jenkins Motors was started by Len Jenkins on December 20, 1949.

In its 72-year history the bus company has had four owners, and is owned at present by Jo and Russell Johnstone.

After finishing his mechanic’s apprenticeship, Mr Johnstone was employed by the business in 1972.

About 20 years later had the opportunity to become part owner with Bob Hall.

When Mr Hall died in 2003, the Johnstones bought his share of the business.

Mr Johnstone said that after nearly 50 years in the company and working six days a week, he felt it was time to retire.

‘‘I’m 70 next year in November.

‘‘It’s definitely time for me.

‘‘We need a holiday.’’

As well as driving the buses, Mr Johnstone kept them maintained.

‘‘I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.’’

Mrs Johnstone has taken care of the paperwork since 2003 and also drove buses.

In the early days, Mr Jenkins had been one of the first in New Zealand to offer budget camping tours.

Passengers would tour the country and stay in tents at camping grounds.

For many years the company had the contract to transport school pupils to and from school.

However, in 2008, it was unsuccessful in winning the tenders for most of its school runs except one.

There had still been plenty of work, though.

‘‘We’ve been very lucky with the loyal support of the community,’’ Mrs Johnstone said.

The company provided buses for trips for many groups including schools, wedding parties and clubs.

‘‘You meet a lot of people,’’ Mr Johnstone said.

The business would hold a garage sale today.

Some of the items for sale were left over from the days when the company took clients on camping tours.

