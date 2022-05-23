Event to celebrate comics attracts hundreds

One thousand comic books were given away this weekend in Invercargill as part of the celebrations marking international Free Comic Book Day.

The event promoted by Greenlight Innovations at Invercargill City Library was part of an international initiative to attract new readers to the industry.

Greenlight Innovations director Leon Hartnett said the event, which was in its seventh year, was a success attracting about 400 people, including many children dressed up as their favourite characters.

Invercargill siblings Dylan (8) and Riley (10) Lowen dressed up as their favourite comic book characters. PHOTOS: LUISA GIRAO

“The day was created to promote literacy and interest in comic books as comic books are a key entry point to literacy for a lot of people," he said.

"There is no age limit. If someone turns up, they can get a comic. If they are dressed in a costume or donate an item of food to the foodbank they can get another."

Carter Price (7) and Ava Oakley-Samons (4) were given a comic book by Greenlight Innovations director Leon Hartnett (right) at Free Comic Book Day in Invercargill.

Siblings Riley and Dylan Lowen went dressed up with their favourite characters — Princess Magnolia from The Princess in Black series and Dog Man.

Dylan even found a comic book of his character there.

"I love reading comic books. It’s fun," he said.

