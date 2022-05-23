Event to celebrate comics attracts hundreds

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The event promoted by Greenlight Innovations at Invercargill City Library was part of an international initiative to attract new readers to the industry.
Greenlight Innovations director Leon Hartnett said the event, which was in its seventh year, was a success attracting about 400 people, including many children dressed up as their favourite characters.
“The day was created to promote literacy and interest in comic books as comic books are a key entry point to literacy for a lot of people," he said.
"There is no age limit. If someone turns up, they can get a comic. If they are dressed in a costume or donate an item of food to the foodbank they can get another."
Dylan even found a comic book of his character there.
"I love reading comic books. It’s fun," he said.