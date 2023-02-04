Skip to main content
Fa’avae bows out on winning note
It was the perfect finish for Nathan Fa’avae.
Murder conviction, sentence appealed
Murder conviction, sentence appealed
A convicted murderer says a miscarriage of justice occurred at her trial and she is appealing her conviction and sentence.
Man charged with poisoning trees
Man charged with poisoning trees
A man accused of poisoning pine trees appeared in the Invercargill District Court yesterday.
SUBSCRIBER
Spike in road deaths taking toll on police
SUBSCRIBER
Spike in Southland road deaths taking toll on police
Southern road policing staff are under pressure after attending a string of road deaths in Southland, bringing the area’s road toll to five this month.
SUBSCRIBER
Henry farewelled before move
SUBSCRIBER
Henry farewelled before move
The Tuatarium at Queens Park was busy yesterday as Invercargill residents flocked there to say goodbye to a group of beloved reptiles.
Egg shortage questioned by farmers
Egg shortage questioned by farmers
With supermarket shelves still bereft of eggs, farmers and industry players question how the powers that be let the shortage come to this.
Two injured following truck, SUV collision
Two injured following truck, SUV collision
Two people were injured, one critically, after a crash between a truck and a SUV near Invercargill.
Steps taken for mental health
Steps taken for mental health
Every journey of a thousand miles, or in Shelley McDougall’s case, 2077km, starts with the first step.
Esk-plore Your City Streetfest, Esk St, Invercargill, Saturday, February 25
Esk-plore Your City Streetfest, Esk St, Invercargill, Saturday, February 25
PHOTOS: VALU MAKA
Longford Intermediate celebrates 50th anniversary
Longford Intermediate celebrates 50th anniversary
Five friends remember how excited they were to start at Longford Intermediate School the first day it opened in 1972.
Empathy for Ukrainians led to 24-hour trek
Empathy for Ukrainians led to 24-hour trek
Invercargill woman Hanni Hopsu’s feelings of empathy for people suffering in Ukraine motivated her to step up.
Multiple crews called to paddock fire near Gore
Multiple crews called to paddock fire near Gore
Crews from seven stations in Southland worked to put out a large fire in paddocks near Gore tonight.
Person critically hurt in Southland crash
Person critically hurt in Southland crash
One person has been critically injured and another moderately hurt after a crash near Invercargill.
Person dies in two-vehicle crash
Person dies in two-vehicle crash
A person died and two were seriously injured during a collision near Winton early Saturday.
League’s top four decided
League’s top four decided
The top four teams in Southland’s premier club cricket league have been decided with one round still remaining before the finals.
SUBSCRIBER
Whitebait farm has great first harvest
SUBSCRIBER
Whitebait farm has great first harvest
After a successful first harvest, the country's only commercial whitebait farm general manager is confident in a long-term future for the species — and consequently, its industry.
Avaya takes lead in adventure race
Avaya takes lead in adventure race
New Zealand’s adventure racing champions Nathan Fa’avae, Sophie Hart, Stu Lynch and Chris Forne are in familiar territory as the third day comes into view.
SUBSCRIBER
Committee pleads for cohesiveness
SUBSCRIBER
Committee pleads for cohesiveness
The power and fury of Cyclone Gabrielle was the wake-up call needed for those in the South, an Environment Southland (ES) meeting heard this week.
Teen faces arson charge
Teen faces arson charge
A 17-year-old male charged with the arson of the hockey turf in Invercargill appeared before Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Youth Court at Invercargill yesterday.
One dead, two seriously injured in crash near Winton
One dead, two seriously injured in crash near Winton
A person has died and two others are seriously injured after an overnight collision near Winton.
