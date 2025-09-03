Winners on and off field

The Māuruawai Midwives Gore Wanderers AFC Women’s team celebrate a huge win over Invercargill Old Boys. PHOTO: MEL MEARNS

The Māuruawai Midwives Gore Wanderers AFC Women’s team capped off a major season with their first championship win.

The team were crowned Southland Premier League Champions for the first time after beating Invercargill Old Boys 5-0 on August 23.

It was a great way to finish a spectacular football season, in which they not only went undefeated but conceded only three goals.

Teamwork, resilience and consistency all built up to a huge moment for the players, coaches, and supporters involved.

Head coach Morgan Greene, alongside assistant coach Regan Dawson, watched and co-ordinated from the sideline.

Greene said he was extremely proud of the team and their efforts.

"From a coach’s point of view, you start with your defence. If it goes well, everything will follow.

"The team have been a fabulous group of girls and women to work with over the season," he said.

Greene said the team’s success was down to a few key elements which brought home the big win and a dominant season.

"They’re a committed group who worked hard together, they got on very well, and most importantly they had fun.

"That’s been the key to it, myself and Regan, we tried to create an environment where they want to be involved, come to training , and want to play," he said.

During the season, they had an average of 16 players at every training, which he considered "incredible" and showed a huge level of commitment.

Nine of the team’s players are representing Southland in the under-19 representative team heading away next month, but it was all about development through the years, he said.

Greene said he was extremely proud of the team and wanted to help foster growth in women’s sports, with the team’s success hopefully inspiring future generations of Wanderers.

The season was a massive success, with the team not just winning on the pitch, but also fostering a winning attitude off it.

"We created a core set of values for the team. Everyone bought [into it]," Greene said.

"A lot of the goals weren’t even about winning, it was about improving, having fun [and] creating bonds too.

"Hopefully for a lot of these players those [bonds] will last a lifetime," he said.

