Daffodil daze

PHOTO: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

In keeping with the yellow theme, the Gore District Mayor was dressed as an appropriately coloured cartoon character on Daffodil Day last Friday. Mayor Ben Bell was at Gore New World and then Cafe Ambience to support organisers and volunteers with their Southern Cancer Society fundraising. The gold coin donation earned patrons the usual daffodil pin or french bunches of the flowers. The mayor said he was always down to support the cause and was always amazed by how generous the Gore district was at giving, especially when things were so tight. "People still donate very generously to a great cause," he said.

He was flanked by Gore Daffodil Day committee volunteer Georgia Hay (far left) and co-ordinator Sandy Smith (far right). Manning the daffodil station at New World were Gore River Valley Lions Club volunteers Wendy Matheson (left) and Sonia Craig (right).