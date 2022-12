Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Flat Hill Wind Farm, on farmland about 3km from Bluff.

The 460ha site was chosen for its optimal wind conditions and minimal environmental impact.

The eight 44-metre-high, 8.50kWh turbines have a total generation capacity of 6.8MW and are expected to generate up to 26GWh of energy annually, enough to power around 2600 homes.