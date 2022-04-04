Father and son hunters lost in remote Fiordland bush

Lake Hauroko. Photo: Getty Images

A search is being carried out in Fiordland to locate a father and son who have been missing near Lake Hauroko.

Police Inspector Sergeant Ian Martin said a 49-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were reported as being overdue by fellow hunters on Sunday afternoon, after they failed to return from a hunt on Saturday.

“Some other people who were at the campsite notified the police. They [the pair] said they would be away for two hours for a hunt and they did not turn up.”

The Otago Daily Times understands the two people are Invercargill man Alan Mortimore and his son Danny, but Police have declined to confirm the names.

The father and son travelled to the location together and Mr Martin said police were concerned for their welfare as it was believed they were ill-equipped for a night out in the bush.

“I don't think they had much experience and they did not have the equipment necessary.”

Sgt Martin said more than 30 people were taking part of the operation South of Lillburn Valley Rd in Fiordland National Park.

Searchers from Queenstown and Dunedin were travelling to Southland to help with the search, he said.

On Sunday afternoon Police Search and Rescue personnel conducted a ground search as well as an aerial search using thermal and night vision technology conducted by helicopter.

The search continues, with Police Search and Rescue personnel, LandSAR, Amateur Radio Emergency Communications (AREC) personnel and search dogs deployed.