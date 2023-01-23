Fire at fertiliser building

Smoke billows from the building's roof this morning. Photo Ben Thomsett

Firefighters have been called to a blaze at a building containing peat and fertiliser in Invercargill.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said a tanker and appliance from Invercargill station were dispatched, along with an appliance from Kingswell, after an alarm went off at an industrial building in Kennington at 8.06am today.

When they arrived they could see a fire in the roof, so another two appliances and a command unit from Invercargill station and a tanker from Wallacetown were called.

The building in Matheson Rd contained fertiliser and a peat drying area, the Fenz spokesman said.

Fire crews were called to the industrial area just after 8am. Photo: Ben Thomsett

The fire was about 50m by 50m in the centre of the building and crews were working to contain it.

It was mainly in the roof and there was little risk of it spreading further, he said.

