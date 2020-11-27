Friday, 27 November 2020

Fire in Southland house contained

    By Abbey Palmer and Karen Pasco
    A fire has been contained in a house on the outskirts of the Wallacetown township in Southland.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand southern communications shift manager Lyn Crosson confirmed four fire engines and one tanker, carrying three crews, from Invercargill and Kingswell had been sent to a property on Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Road following reports of smoke coming from a roof about 1.05pm.

    "The fire was showing well when Wallacetown left the station so they've made a second alarm.

    "The house was well ablaze, particularly the roof, on our arrival.''

    Wallacetown chief fire officer Blair Eade at the scene said there was no one at the property at the time the fire started.

    ''Passersby noticed it.''

    Firefighters at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Karen Pasco
    Firefighters at the scene this afternoon. Photo: Karen Pasco

    The fire was contained to the roof and was brought under control reasonably quickly, he said.

    Firefighters were unsure of how it started.

    "At this stage, we're still investigating."

     

     

     

     

