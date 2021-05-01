Firm to look for more coal

The possible extension of a Southland coal mine already has support from some in the community.

The Southland District Council last week approved an application by New Brighton Collieries Ltd, owned by Bathurst Resources Ltd, to carry out exploratory work for coal in the council’s Ohai forestry block.

The company already holds an exploration permit for land.

If coal is found, it could add three years to the life of the Takitimu Coal Mine near Nightcaps.

The council also agreed in principle to negotiate terms of an access arrangement for mining, subject to the exploration and resource consents being granted.

Longtime resident and former chairwoman of the Ohai community development sub-committee Sue Samson said that in the beginning she was dubious about the matter, but the company had been a good neighbour.

In other places, people were protesting the use of coal, but the Ohai community did not seem to have the same opposition, she said.

"They have people who get on the railway track to stop the trains.

"We don’t have that here — nobody is worried about it at all."

Ohai Wallace Takitimu community board member Bev Evans, speaking in a private capacity, said the area had been a coalmining town for about 100 years.

"This company has been very, very good for the community; [it is] very supportive in all aspects of the community."

The council has asked for feedback from the community about the possibility of mining in the area.

The company proposes it could start mining late next year if coal were found.

Council chief executive Cameron McIntosh said that if the company decided to pursue further mining, there would need to be a publicly notified resource consent process.

"Council has committed to ensuring community consultation is undertaken before any consents are granted."

Most people approached for comment about the proposal said they were unaware of the plans.

Bathurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon said it was not anticipated expansion would create new jobs, but it would mean the 45 present jobs would be kept.

There was still about four years of coal left in the main area of the mine, Mr Tacon said.

The company would give an update once the exploration had been conducted and analysed.

