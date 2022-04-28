First teen killed in Invercargill crash farewelled

A large crowd of friends and family of Maru Tawhai - one of four teenagers killed in an Invercargill crash - turned out for his farewell this morning.

O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai. Photo: supplied

A tangi for 17-year-old O Maruhuatau Otuwhare Tawhai, known as Maru to those close to him, has been held at the Ngā Hau E Whā marae in the Southland city for several days.

Over an hour before the 11am service today, a congregation of loved ones and locals lined Conon St.

Police and Maori wardens blocked off the street from traffic as they appeared to be holding the service on the road outside the marae.

Maru died on Friday, April 22 in a head-on collision with a concrete truck in Queens Dr shortly after 4pm.

In the ute with him were his three 16-year-old friends Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse and Kyah Kennedy. All died at the scene.

A haka will be performed as Maru's body is taken from the marae to Eastern Invercargill Cemetery.

The crowd gathered outside Ngā Hau E Whā marae. Photo: Luisa Girao/ODT

A Givealittle page has been set up by a friend of his family. More than $9000 has been raised to go towards Maru's tangihanga.

"The whānau [is] losing a moko, nephew, cousin and friend. The community losing a handsome young man.

"Maru [is] a 17-year-old young beautiful, talented, caring and cheeky man [who] has been stolen, and hearts are suffering," the family friend wrote.

"Those who know and love Maru will be deeply saddened and I would like to put this page out to whanau & friends wide and far who want to tautoko (support) this whanau in their grief by supporting with [the] financial burden of what has already been a terrible tragedy."