First teen killed in Invercargill crash farewelled

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A large crowd of friends and family of Maru Tawhai - one of four teenagers killed in an Invercargill crash - turned out for his farewell this morning.
Over an hour before the 11am service today, a congregation of loved ones and locals lined Conon St.
Police and Maori wardens blocked off the street from traffic as they appeared to be holding the service on the road outside the marae.
Maru died on Friday, April 22 in a head-on collision with a concrete truck in Queens Dr shortly after 4pm.
In the ute with him were his three 16-year-old friends Konnor Steele, Indaka Rouse and Kyah Kennedy. All died at the scene.
A haka will be performed as Maru's body is taken from the marae to Eastern Invercargill Cemetery.
"The whānau [is] losing a moko, nephew, cousin and friend. The community losing a handsome young man.
"Maru [is] a 17-year-old young beautiful, talented, caring and cheeky man [who] has been stolen, and hearts are suffering," the family friend wrote.
"Those who know and love Maru will be deeply saddened and I would like to put this page out to whanau & friends wide and far who want to tautoko (support) this whanau in their grief by supporting with [the] financial burden of what has already been a terrible tragedy."