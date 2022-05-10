Five hurt in Southland crash

Five people have been injured and a power pole damaged after a car was "T-boned" between Invercargill and Wallacetown.



Emergency services were called to the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of the Wallacetown-Lorneville Highway (State Highway 99) and Steel Rd about 4.30pm today.

Four people were believed to have minor injuries, and one person was moderately hurt, a police spokeswoman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two crews responded.

It appeared a vehicle had "T-boned" another outside the freezing works. Crews were assisting with traffic management and injuries.

A power pole had been hit by one of the cars and the power company was notified, the spokesman said.

The road was blocked and traffic backed up late this afternoon.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays, police said.

