Flood-damaged Southland bridge closed

A Southland bridge has been closed due to floodwater damage.

The Southland District Council advised this afternoon that the Channel Road bridge at Springhills has been closed immediately as a result of last week’s floodwater eroding gravel around the abutments.

The piles also appeared to have moved.

Engineers were assessing the bridge and an update would be made later this week. Detours were available via the state highway.

Council staff were contacting adjacent landowners.

Meanwhile, Otapiri Gorge Road remained closed to general traffic but there was access for residents.

It was expected the road would be reopened with traffic management in place by the end of this week, but repair work would continue into the new year, the council said.