Former Southland player declined electronically monitored bail

Pita William Hapurona Wilson. Photo: ODT files

A former New Zealand colts and Southland Stag rugby player was declined electronically monitored bail today when he appeared in the Invercargill District Court.

Pita William Hapurona Wilson (46) is charged with importing methamphetamine on July 1, possession of methamphetamine for supply and resisting police, both on July 18.

Not guilty pleas were entered to the charges by notice to the court on August 8.

After declining his application, Judge Duncan Harvey remanded Wilson in continued custody to appear for a case review hearing on September 30.

- PIJF court reporter Karen Pasco