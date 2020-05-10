Sunday, 10 May 2020

Four injured after truck rolls in Southland

    By Abbey Palmer
    Four people were airlifted to hospital from a rural Southland location after a truck rolled yesterday.

    A Fire and Emergency spokesman said crews were alerted to the incident at Mount Linton Rd, Birchwood about 9am on Saturday.

    It took two crews from Ohai and Nightcaps almost four hours to complete the job due to the rural location of the accident, he said.

    “The reason it took that amount of time is because they had to walk in by foot.’’

    A St John spokeswoman said four people were found at the scene with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

    Two were airlifted to Southland Hospital, one with minor injuries and the other with moderate, and the other two were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in serious condition.

    A police spokeswoman said five people were in the truck at the time of the incident.

     

