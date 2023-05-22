Free Comic Book Day a winner

Hundreds of Invercargill children dressed up as their favourite superhero at the weekend to celebrate and win some comic books.

The Free Comic Book Day promoted by Greenlight Innovations at Invercargill City Library on Saturday marked International Free Comic Book Day and was an initiative to attract new readers to the industry.

Greenlight Innovations director Leon Hartnett said about 1000 comic books were given away.

"Comic books are a great gateway to literature," Mr Hartnett said.

Finn Bertie asks his mum to read a comic book every night before he goes to bed. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

Among the attendees was 4-year-old Finn Bertie, who was excited about his new comic books.

His mother Nicola Smith said he really enjoyed the pictures and stories.

"Even though he is so young, he loves comic books. He always asks me to read one before bedtime."

Invercargill resident Blake Shirley took his son Kobi (6) to the event for the first time.

"It is a great way to kids get into reading because it is fun with art, the stories — and he loves superheroes."