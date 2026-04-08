Student recognised as emerging agriculture leader

Kaiwera-based Fraser Wilson was one of 10 nationwide recipients of the inaugural 2026 Beef and Lamb New Zealand agricultural student scholarship.

A Southland agricultural student has been recognised as an emerging leader by New Zealand’s sheep and beef sector.

Kaiwera-based Fraser Wilson (Ngāti Ruanui), who grew up on a sheep farm near Gore, was one of 10 nationwide recipients of the inaugural 2026 Beef and Lamb New Zealand (BLNZ) agricultural student scholarship.

The $1500 scholarship supports students who have completed at least one year of agricultural-related tertiary study and also provides access to mentoring and industry connections through BLNZ.

Mr Wilson is studying for a bachelor of commerce degree at Lincoln University, majoring in agriculture.

BLNZ extension programme manager Olivia Weatherburn said the scholarship was an investment in the future of the red meat sector.

“Supporting future talent is essential to the ongoing success and sustainability of New Zealand’s sheep and beef sector.

‘‘This year’s recipients showed real passion, determination and a genuine desire to make a positive impact in the industry.

“We were blown away by both the quality and quantity of applications.’’

Mr Wilson said growing up on a Southland sheep farm shaped his career path.

“I grew up on our family sheep farm where I’ve always been involved helping with work from a young age.

“I was exposed not just to stock work and tractor driving, but also to business discussions and long-term planning, which gave me a solid understanding of how the farm operates.”

He has since broadened his experience by working on neighbouring farms and in other parts of the agricultural sector, including orchard work, dairy farming and station labouring.

Mr Wilson said the scholarship was already opening doors to events where he could meet professionals and build valuable connections.

“The financial support also takes pressure off and allows me to focus more on my studies.”

Looking ahead, he hoped to work in rural banking or agribusiness.

“Long term, I want to own my own farm or agribusiness and use my experience to advise and advocate for farmers,” he said.