Hospice recognised as legacy charity partner for challenge

Twelve determined Invercargill firefighters and one St John first responder, toughed out the saturating rain to carry a weighted stretcher from Oreti Beach to Queens Park to complete their Southland Community Challenge. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Southland Community Challenge has confirmed Hospice Southland as its official legacy charity partner, marking a meaningful step forward for an event built on community spirit and collective impact.

While two supporting charity partners would rotate each year, Hospice Southland would remain at the heart of the challenge. Funds raised through the event would be shared equally across all three charities, ensuring a balanced contribution to organisations supporting Southlanders in different ways.

At the most recent event, KiwiHarvest Southland and the Grace Street Project joined Hospice as charity partners, reflecting a strong mix of support across food security, community wellbeing, and essential care services.

The Southland Community Challenge was a grassroots initiative designed to bring people together through participation, fundraising, and shared purpose. Open to individuals, schools, and businesses, the challenge encouraged Southlanders to get involved in recreation while raising funds that stay within the region.

At its core, the event was about turning one of Southland’s most recognised participation events into a platform for giving. Built alongside last month’s Surf to City, the challenge saw local first responders carry a Stokes basket from Oreti Beach to Queens Park, the weight increasing as donations grew, creating a powerful and visible symbol of community support.

Event organiser Kiel Brodie said the concept had always been about community first.

‘‘We wanted to take something Southland already loves and turn it into something that gives back. It is about people getting involved, and creating something that belongs to Southland.’’

Following the success of the inaugural event, momentum was already building. Foundational partners had re-signed in support of the vision, and planning was under way to expand community outreach and grow participation across the region.

‘‘This year showed what is possible,’’ Mr Brody said.

‘‘Next year is already shaping to be bigger. We are focused on getting more people involved and continuing to build something the whole region can be proud of.’’

Hospice Southland chief executive Pete Thompson said being named as the legacy partner was significant.

‘‘To be recognised as the legacy charity partner of the Southland Community Challenge is a privilege. Hospice exists because of the strength of its community, and this event reflects that in a very real way. It brings people together with purpose, strengthens awareness of the care we provide, and ensures we can continue to support Southlanders when it matters most.’’

With strong backing, growing participation, and a clear purpose, the Southland Community Challenge is positioning itself as a lasting fixture on the regional calendar, driven by community effort and a shared commitment to making a difference.