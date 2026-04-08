Southland meatworks evacuated over gas risk after fire

Photo: Toni McDonald

A Southland meatworks has been evacuated due to elevated levels of a toxic gas after a fire this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said at 10:30am two fire trucks and a Hazmat command unit were still in attendance at the Alliance Group Lorneville plant due to elevated readings of hydrogen sulphide in the building.

The gas is highly toxic, flammable and has a rotten-egg odour.

Fenz responded to an automatic alarm activation at the plant about 5:40am.

The plant was filled with smoke and all people were evacuated and accounted for.

In total, six trucks responded as well as a tanker and a Hazmat command unit.

The fire was contained by about 7am but the spokesman could not advise what the specific cause of the fire was.