Garage goes up in flames in Winton

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A garage went up in flames at a residential property in Southland this morning.
It was a freestanding structure in Winton and two firefighting appliances were sent to the scene, but the garage had been engulfed by fire when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.
The fire started started about 7.25am.
It did not spread to neighbouring structures.
A fire investigator was looking into the incident but police said it was not thought to be suspicious.