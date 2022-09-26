Garage goes up in flames in Winton

A garage went up in flames at a residential property in Southland this morning.

It was a freestanding structure in Winton and two firefighting appliances were sent to the scene, but the garage had been engulfed by fire when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

The fire started started about 7.25am.

It did not spread to neighbouring structures.

A fire investigator was looking into the incident but police said it was not thought to be suspicious.