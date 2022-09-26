Monday, 26 September 2022

Garage goes up in flames in Winton

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    A garage went up in flames at a residential property in Southland this morning.

    It was a freestanding structure in Winton and two firefighting appliances were sent to the scene, but the garage had been engulfed by fire when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    The fire started started about 7.25am.

    It did not spread to neighbouring structures.

    A fire investigator was looking into the incident but police said it was not thought to be suspicious. 

     

    Advertisement