Guilty plea to fraud charges

A former contractor for Gore Health Ltd has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.

The Otago Daily Times cannot name the 38-year-old woman because she was granted interim name suppression by Judge Bernadette Farnan at her first appearance in the Gore District Court yesterday.

Through her counsel, Bill Wright, the woman admitted charges of forging a document (prescription) to obtain property, using a forged document, both on August 19; and forging a document (prescription), on September 29.

Two other charges were withdrawn by police at yesterday’s hearing.

Mr Wright requested the defendant’s next appearance be deferred for some time, because of "major health issues and mental health issues involved in this". The defendant was also going overseas.

Judge Farnan remanded the defendant at large until March 22, referring the case for restorative justice to be explored.

Details of the woman's offending remain unknown because the police summary of facts was not read to the court.

Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler confirmed the fraud allegations to the ODT last month, saying they were non-financial in nature, and the woman was a contractor for the organisation, not an employee.