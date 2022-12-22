Guilty plea to fraud charges

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A former contractor for Gore Health Ltd has pleaded guilty to fraud charges.
Through her counsel, Bill Wright, the woman admitted charges of forging a document (prescription) to obtain property, using a forged document, both on August 19; and forging a document (prescription), on September 29.
Two other charges were withdrawn by police at yesterday’s hearing.
Mr Wright requested the defendant’s next appearance be deferred for some time, because of "major health issues and mental health issues involved in this". The defendant was also going overseas.
Judge Farnan remanded the defendant at large until March 22, referring the case for restorative justice to be explored.
Details of the woman's offending remain unknown because the police summary of facts was not read to the court.
Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler confirmed the fraud allegations to the ODT last month, saying they were non-financial in nature, and the woman was a contractor for the organisation, not an employee.