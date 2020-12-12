Saturday, 12 December 2020

Heat pump may have sparked Gore house fire

    By Daisy Hudson
    The house in Clyde St was demolished this afternoon. Photo: JAMES HALL
    A fire that destroyed a vacant house in Gore is believed to have been sparked by an unmaintained heat pump.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews from Gore and Mataura were called to Clyde St at 3.40am today.

    Upon arrival they found the vacant house well ablaze.

    Crews stayed at the scene until 5.15am, and police also attended.

    Fire investigator John Smalls said because the house was vacant and the fire started in the middle of the night, it was initially being treated as suspicious.

    However, after working at the scene on Saturday he believed the cause was likely a heat pump at the back of the house.

    It was a good reminder for people to ensure they maintained their heat pumps and cleaned out any dust,  he said.

    His investigation was ongoing.

    The owner of the house had been planning to demolish it and rebuild on the section anyway, and because the wreckage was unsafe, the demolition was brought forward to Saturday.

     

