Hit-and-run victim out of coma

Ryan Phillips

The victim of a hit-and-run has been described by his father as a modern Superman, coming out of a coma earlier than expected.

Bricklayer Ryan Phillips (19) had been in an induced coma at Dunedin Hospital since Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle that did not stop when he was walking home from a work party about 6.15am in Marama Ave South.

He sustained severe injuries including brain trauma, multiple broken bones and a torn kidney and spleen. The doctor even told the family he had a 50-50 chance of survival.

However, yesterday his father could only celebrate as his son was fully awake.

"Ryan is a modern-day version of Superman — I think. My wife just messaged me before. When she got there in the hospital to see him, he was up, seated in a chair ... breathing on his own."

Mr Philips said Ryan was still heavily medicated to control the pain but he was impressed with his son’s strength.

"He came from almost dying to sitting on a chair on his fifth day. It is amazing, really. A miracle!"

On Thursday evening the doctors managed to awake him from the induced coma and Ryan was able to speak to his mum, he said.

"Well, I don’t think he remembers what has happened. He is sort of trying to work out why he was there but we are trying to take it easy to give him time to recover.

"We don’t want him to be stressed out and go back into coma. Just one day at the time, you know?"

The father confesses he did not know where his son was getting the strength to overcome such a critical state.

"Externally he is a powerful boy, but I didn’t know he was strong internally. His mental toughness is amazing. I am just super proud of him."

A man presented to police on Thursday and was helping with inquiries in relation to the accident. A police spokeswoman said yesterday no charges had been laid at this stage.