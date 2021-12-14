House fire closes Invercargill's Tay St

Part of a busy road in Invercargill had to be closed this evening as crews battled a house fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said firefighters from Invercargill and Kingswell responded to a report of a fire in the bedroom of a home in Tay St at 5.50pm.

Upon arrival, they found a small fire in a bedroom that was spreading to the second storey.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze and requested assistance from the Invercargill aerial appliance.

They also asked police to close part of the road, as the hydrant access was on the opposite side of Tay St, the spokesman said.

People were inside the house at the time of the fire but had got out, and there were no reports of any injuries.

At 7.15pm, one crew remained at the scene to ensure everything was out, the spokesman said.

A fire investigator had been requested.

