Wednesday, 23 September 2020

ICC troubles: Change of evaluator

    By Karen Pasco
    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Photo: Luisa Girao
    Photo: Luisa Girao
    An independent evaluator appointed to consider the standard of governance performance at the Invercargill City Council has changed.

    Councillors were advised on Tuesday that their initial appointee, James Crichton, was no longer available to undertake the work.

    Richard Thomson has been appointed by council to undertake the role instead.

    Bruce Robertson, who is guiding council through the process of responding to the Department of Internal Affairs’ concerns, said there was no change to the scope of work Mr Thomson was being asked to undertake, or to the timeline.

    Interim chief executive Jane Parfitt, who is covering the position while Clare Hadley is on annual leave, said Mr Thomson was asked to consider council’s past performance and provide recommendations to both elected members and senior staff on what can be done to improve leadership.

    An interim briefing is still expected to be provided to council in late October, Mrs Parfitt said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter