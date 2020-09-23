ICC troubles: Change of evaluator

Photo: Luisa Girao

An independent evaluator appointed to consider the standard of governance performance at the Invercargill City Council has changed.

Councillors were advised on Tuesday that their initial appointee, James Crichton, was no longer available to undertake the work.

Richard Thomson has been appointed by council to undertake the role instead.

Bruce Robertson, who is guiding council through the process of responding to the Department of Internal Affairs’ concerns, said there was no change to the scope of work Mr Thomson was being asked to undertake, or to the timeline.

Interim chief executive Jane Parfitt, who is covering the position while Clare Hadley is on annual leave, said Mr Thomson was asked to consider council’s past performance and provide recommendations to both elected members and senior staff on what can be done to improve leadership.

An interim briefing is still expected to be provided to council in late October, Mrs Parfitt said.