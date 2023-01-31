Invercargill dairy robbed at knifepoint

The Collingwood Foodcentre in Invercargill's North Rd was robbed by a knife-wielding man last night. Photo: Ben Tomsett

A knife-wielding man has robbed a dairy in Invercargill, stealing cash from the till.

The On The Spot Collingwood Foodcentre in North Rd was closed this morning after being the target of an armed robbery last night.

A police spokesman said a man wielding a knife arrived at the shop at about 9.10pm and demanded money from the sole member of staff working there.

''The staff member complied with the demands and the offender left the scene after obtaining cash from the tills.''

The spokesman said police arrived on the scene within minutes and they would be conducting a scene examination at the store today.

''Thankfully nobody was harmed, however this is a disturbing incident for those involved.''

No arrests had yet been made and enquiries were continuing to locate the offender, including reviewing CCTV, he said.

The store reopened at about 11am.

When approached for comment, staff at the scene directed questions about the incident to the Foodstuffs main office.