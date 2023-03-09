Invercargill dairy targeted

An Invercargill dairy was cordoned off yesterday after an early morning robbery.

The robbery happened at the Night ’n Day in Tay St about 3.40am.

"There was no report of any weapons or injuries," a police spokesman said.

Police cordoned off the premises as they conducted inquiries and the business reopened about 10.30am.

REPORT: LUISA GIRAO / PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD

Staff did not want to comment.

No other details were available.

Last week, four Invercargill shops were hit in burglaries in the space of 25 minutes

The burglary spree happened between 5.15am and 5.40am at commercial addresses in Yarrow St, Leven St, Herbert St and Windsor St.