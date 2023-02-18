Jail sentence for three-day meth-fuelled crime spree

A man who donned a balaclava and tomahawk to demand money from a dairy worker was on a methamphetamine-fuelled three-day crime spree, a court heard yesterday.

Zachary Dean Soper (28) appeared in the Invercargill District Court on a charge of receiving, five charges of theft, dishonestly attempting to use a document, demanding with menace, possession of an offensive weapon, two charges of attempting to convert a vehicle, attempted burglary, possession of methamphetamine and failing to stop.

The offending took place between August 15 and 18 last year.

Judge Bernadette Farnan read out the summary of facts, which included details of the dairy incident.

Soper was driven to the Newfield Dairy on Centre St in Invercargill at 7am on August 17 by his co-offender before entering the dairy, she said.

"You were wearing a black balaclava over your face, holding a black handbag and armed with a tomahawk axe in your right hand.

"The victim could clearly see the tomahawk axe."

Shop worker Nikki de Rooy told Soper there was no cash to steal as there had been no customers, Judge Farnan said.

When his co-offender observed a car backing out of a nearby property, he sounded the horn to alert Soper.

They then both fled the scene.

"The balaclava worn by you was recovered from your person when you were arrested by police."

Soper was also a passenger in the car during an attempted ram-raid of NZ Safety on August 18.

After his co-offender caused extensive damage after reversing into the window of the business three times, the pair still failed to gain entry to the premises and left the scene, Judge Farnan said.

Ms de Rooy read out her victim impact statement prior to sentencing.

Because of Soper’s offending she felt anxiety both in her work place and in her personal life, she said.

"Now my biggest trigger is door bells, especially in the dark."

At times, she felt exhausted to the point where she couldn’t even get out of bed to go to the toilet, she was anxious and felt powerlessness, she said.

She was unable to drive to her niece’s first birthday.

"I’ll never forgive you for what you’ve taken away from me."

Counsel Fergus More said his client and Ms de Rooy had taken part in a restorative justice meeting which had been cathartic for both of them.

Soper wished to return to the workforce so that he could commit to making reparation payments.

Judge Farnan said Soper’s pre-meditation was inherent in the multiple offences he had committed with multiple similarities.

"This was a crime spree over a three-day period while you were affected by methamphetamine."

During the restorative justice process, Soper had told Ms de Rooy he was disgusted at his own offending.

Judge Farnan said if Soper was sincere about his remorse, he needed to remind himself of what he told Ms de Rooy about wanting to improve himself going forward.

She sentenced him to two years and six months’ jail and ordered him to pay $3095.29 reparation, including a $250 emotional harm payment to Ms de Rooy. Judge Farnan also issued a destruction order for the methamphetamine seized at Soper’s address during a police search.

