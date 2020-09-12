Jail terms for robbery that followed lift to get fast food

Asking a group of strangers for a lift through the drive-through ended with an Invercargill man being robbed.

Tamahou Shower Ngatai and Benjamin James Barry were sentenced to jail terms yesterday by Judge Bernadette Farnan in the Invercargill District Court.

Ngatai had pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery and another of theft, while Barry admitted a charge of robbery.

Judge Farnan said the victim — a 23-year-old Northern Ireland national who was residing and working in the Invercargill area at the time of the offending — parked his employer’s car at the Waikiwi Tavern about 9.15pm on March 12.

He drank there for some time before heading to a nightclub.

About 3.10am, he headed to McDonald’s in Dee St to buy food, but only the drive-through was operating.

The victim then approached a dark blue sedan which Barry was driving. Ngatai and another man were also in the car.

He asked if Barry could take him through the drive-through, and jumped in.

After buying food, the group stayed in the car park where the victim said the three men were "smoking and passing around a glass tube with a bowl on it".

The group then left, and as they travelled along Dee St, Ngatai started elbowing the victim repeatedly.

Judge Farnan said Ngatai

told the victim "he had got into the wrong car and he had to pay for the smoke".

"[He] was told to get his belongings from his pockets, which he did reluctantly while being elbowed."

The victim handed over his wallet, debit card, Bank of Ireland pound notes, passport, iPhone and the key for his employer’s car.

They went to a couple of ATMs where Ngatai unsuccessfully tried to access the victim’s debit card.

The victim then got out of the car and, while trying to get away, ended up "in a struggle" with Ngatai until he agreed to go to the ATM with him.

Ngatai then shouted at the victim, asking his for PIN. The victim gave him the wrong one.

"During this time the defendant kicked the victim in the stomach and leg area on a number of occasions."

After some time, Ngatai gave up and they drove to the Waikiwi Tavern, where Ngatai stole the car parked there.

Police executed search warrants at the homes of Barry and Ngatai the next day, where they found some of the victim’s belongings and Bank of Ireland notes.

Judge Farnan sentenced Ngatai to 15 months in prison. Barry was sentenced to 12 months in prison, as she considered his level of culpability lower.