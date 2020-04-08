Judge advises counsel about suffering pain

An Invercargill lawyer was given clarification from Judge Bernadette Farnan on what pain really was.

Defence counsel Hugo Young was in the Invercargill District Court this week representing Andrew Raymond Peek (33) of Invercargill, who appeared on charges of possession of methamphetamine, two charges of driving while disqualified, possession of a cannabis plant, two charges of failing to assist police and driving causing injury, all charges for events alleged to have occurred in Invercargill on Sunday.

Mr Young said Peek was in great pain because of his broken ribs, suffered as a result of the crash

"When I had cracked ribs it was the most pain I’ve ever been in," Mr Young said.

To which Judge Farnan quickly replied, "You haven’t had children Mr Young".

Peek was remanded in custody without plea to appear on April 28.

Sebastian Reginald McDermott (26) admitted driving with excess breath-alcohol of 444mcg, unlawful conversion of a motor vehicle, breach of bail and driving carelessly, all at Winton on April 3. Police prosecutor Sergeant Denise Harvey said McDermott asked his employer if he could drive the van to pick up a mattress. His boss refused.

Near Winton, on SH6, McDermott failed to take a right-hand bend, slid off the road and struck a letterbox before the van rolled on to its side and crashed into a fence.

When questioned by police, McDermott admitted he had "received a phone call and crashed as a result of answering his cellphone", Sgt Harvey said.

He also admitted a charge of intentional damage on January 23

He was fined $500 plus $150 court costs, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay $421.94 reparation. On the intentional damage charge, he was ordered to complete six months’ supervision and ordered to pay reparation of $2850.56



