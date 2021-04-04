Sunday, 4 April 2021

Large hedge fire in rural Southland

    1. Regions
    2. Southland

    Emergency services at the scene of the hedge fire in Waimea Valley Rd. Photo: Sandy Eggleston
    Emergency services at the scene of the hedge fire in Waimea Valley Rd. Photo: Sandy Eggleston
    Fire crews are battling a large hedge blaze in Southland.

    The fire broke out about 8.30am today on Waimea Valley Rd, northwest of Gore.

    Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Lyn Crosson says a 200m-long hedge is on fire and the flames have jumped over to a hay barn.

    There are concerns it could spread to a shed and a house nearby.

    Four fire engines, four tankers and a command unit are at the scene.

    Crosson says conditions are windy and power lines are down but it is not clear whether that is the cause of the fire.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter