Large hedge fire in rural Southland

Emergency services at the scene of the hedge fire in Waimea Valley Rd. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Fire crews are battling a large hedge blaze in Southland.

The fire broke out about 8.30am today on Waimea Valley Rd, northwest of Gore.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Lyn Crosson says a 200m-long hedge is on fire and the flames have jumped over to a hay barn.

There are concerns it could spread to a shed and a house nearby.

Four fire engines, four tankers and a command unit are at the scene.

Crosson says conditions are windy and power lines are down but it is not clear whether that is the cause of the fire.