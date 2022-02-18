Leave ex alone or face prison, offender told

A man who ransacked his ex-girlfriend’s house and stole a locket containing her grandmother’s ashes before trying to set fire to her home was reminded by a judge in the Invercargill District Court yesterday that the relationship was over.

Jaron Matthew Wallace (28) and his former girlfriend broke up in June last year.

The police summary of facts said that three months later, on September 5, the woman arrived home to find someone had broken in through the laundry window and her home had been ransacked, including lubricant being poured over her bed.

A locket containing her grandmother’s ashes and her child’s hospital band from her birth had been taken.

"In the kitchen a pot had been placed on the stove. A glass bottle of cooking oil was placed upside down in the pot and the electric element was turned on high," the summary said.

The extractor fan had melted and fallen on the stove and a microwave and laptop nearby were melted and charred.

There was minor damage to the kitchen and laundry ceilings.

Two days later, police executed a warrant to search Wallace’s house and vehicle.

He could offer no explanation as to how the hospital band found in his vehicle’s footwell got there.

Wallace’s palm print was found on the inside of the victim’s laundry window frame, and his fingerprints on the outside of the window frame, the pot handle and the lubricant.

At sentencing yesterday, Crown prosecutor William Chapman said the pre-sentence report was positive for the defendant.

"There seems to be genuine remorse," Mr Chapman said.

Counsel Roger Eagles said Wallace had returned the locket to the victim and written a letter of apology to her.

Wallace had spent four months in custody since his arrest.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said Wallace had difficulty accepting the victim’s new relationship and his offending was calculated and undertaken to upset her.

While there was no premeditation in the attempted arson, the fact the element had been left on a high heat showed intent, he said.

After Judge O’Driscoll sentenced Wallace to 200 hours’ community work, five months’ home detention and ordered him to pay $2000 emotional harm reparation for the burglary and attempted arson, he issued a warning.

"Leave the victim alone. The relationship has been at an end for some time.

"If you do anything involving her, you can expect a further sentence of imprisonment."

