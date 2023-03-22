Library to open on Friday but facility not yet certified

Gore's new library will finally open its doors this week, though the $7.75 million facility is yet to be certified for compliance.

An official opening for the James Cumming Community Centre and Library is being held on Friday, it was revealed by Mayor Ben Bell and chief executive Stephen Parry at a council meeting last night.

"We’ll be ready for the minister and other celebrities and dignitaries when it’s opened," Mr Parry said.

"This is a big project undertaken at a time when there’s a lot of cost, inflation and uncertainty and ... we’ve been able to deliver it within budget.

"Timing-wise, we’re probably a couple of months out, but that’s not too bad in my humble view given the procurement issues — Covid-related and delays that we’ve experienced along the way."

Such issues were stopping project control group Signal Management Group from applying for a code of compliance certificate, its director Ross Martin said in a report to Mr Parry dated March 8.

"Unfortunately, due to stair balustrade glass errors, an interim certificate of public use will be required until the balustrade panels have been resolved."

Issues with the facility’s two stair glass balustrades had delayed the opening to the public.

"The slow supply of the glass has unfortunately been further hampered by various sections of the balustrade being supplied without handrail fixing locations and other quality issues," Mr Martin said.

"Due to these errors and omissions, several of the glass panels will be required to be replaced at the contractor’s expense.

"The approved design included a continuous handrail on both sides of the stairs and until the new replacement glass panels arrive temporary handrails will be installed on each of the stairs.

"The normal indent time for this glass is approximately six weeks so this may still take some time to remedy."

michael.curreen@odt.co.nz